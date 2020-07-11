Game One of Doubleheader Cancelled
July 11, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Willmar Stingers News Release
Today's 1:05 pm game between the St. Cloud Rox and Willmar Stingers has been cancelled. Tonight's regularly scheduled 7:05 game between the two sides will go on as planned. Tonight is Veterans Appreciation Night presented by Donnelly Truck Service featuring a postgame fireworks show.
Fans that had tickets for the 1:05 game can exchange them in the Stingers Ticket Office or at the main gate for any regular season home game during the rest of the 2020 season based on ticket availability.
For more information please contact the Stingers Ticket Office at 320-222-2010.
The 2020 Stingers season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group. For more coverage of the Stingers visit the West Central Tribune online at www.wctrib.com.
