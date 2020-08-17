Miller's Strong Start Lifts Moose to Win

BISMARCK - The Bull Moose defeated the Flickertails 5-3 on Monday night thanks to another strong performance by starter Paxton Miller.

The righty for the Bull Moose went seven outstanding innings earning him the win. Registering eight strikeouts, Miller was reliant on his stellar breaking pitches to put Flickertails away. In order to set up the strikeouts, Miller was attacking with his fastball which at times hit 89mph on the gun for the Metro-Area Ambulance Fastest Pitch. The start from Miller marked his second straight outing in which he was able to go at least six innings with eight or more strikeouts.

The only real blemish that Paxton Miller allowed in his start was a solo home run that Jakob Kouneski hit over the left field wall in the second inning for the Fetzer Electric Play of The Game. With his first home run of the season, Kouneski is now four for his last ten at the plate, and has solidified himself as a force in the middle of the Flickertails lineup.

The Flickertails received a great start from Garrett Moltzan despite the tough loss. Moltzan gave the Flickertails a chance to win by going six innings and was able to rack up eleven strikeouts of Bull Moose batters.Â

After the loss, the Flickertails have a chance to bounce back with a win on Tuesday in a game against the Larks for a 7:05 first pitch.

