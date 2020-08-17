Green Bay Blanked at Fond du Lac

Ashwaubenon, WI - The Green Bay Booyah didn't produce any runs on Monday evening as they fell 10-0 to the Dock Spiders.

Green Bay only collected two hits in the game, both of which came in the fourth inning. Nick Kreutzer and Andy Blake both had singles in that inning, but nobody else was able to reach base or bring home either runner. Blake and Kreutzer both finished the night 1-for-4 at the plate. The only Booyah player to reach base twice on the night was Trent Bauer, who had two walks.

Starter Jacob Paulishak went three and a third, letting in five total earned runs off of six hits and four walks. Paulishak was charged with the loss, his first this season. Out of the bullpen, Will Monroe completed two and two-thirds on the rubber, giving up four runs, only two of which were earned. Monroe walked four Dock Spider batters, and struck out one. Swarthmore College's Zach Camp gave up an earned run in two full innings, striking out three and only walking one.

The Booyah return to play tomorrow night at Herr-Baker field as they take on the Dock Spiders for the final time this season. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35pm in Fond du Lac, and Dixie State freshman Ben Hart will make the start. Hart has a 1.32 WHIP during the course of the 2020 season, and will be making his fourth start.

