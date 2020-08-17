Rox Win, Magic Number to Clinch Is Three

August 17, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - St. Cloud Rox News Release







St. Cloud Rox pitcher RJ Martinez

(St. Cloud Rox) St. Cloud Rox pitcher RJ Martinez(St. Cloud Rox)

St. Cloud, MN - St. Cloud (25-12) picked up its fourth shutout win of the season after sweeping Mankato (17-22) by a score of 10-0 on Tuesday.

St. Cloud claimed an early lead in the first inning after Ben Norman (Iowa) led off with a triple to right field. Jack Kelly (Minnesota) later reached first base on a fielder's choice and was credited with the RBI as the Rox led 1-0.

In the fourth inning, the Rox plated three runs to extend the lead. Collin Montez (Washington State) and Sam Ireland (Minnesota) both hit RBI-singles. Cody Kelly (Minnesota) walked in a run with the bases loaded.

Jack Winkler (San Francisco) picked up his fourth RBI of the season in the fifth inning, blasting a single into center field.

The Rox then scored five runs in the seventh inning to go ahead 10-0. Ireland and Kodie Kolden (Washington State) both hit RBI-singles. Norman later crushed a two-run double to right field to highlight the inning.

RJ Martinez (Minot State) was magnificent in the start, tossing seven innings and striking out a season-high 10 batters. He was named the Northwoods League Pitcher of the Night. Trevor Koenig (St. Cloud State) and Justin Wick (Creighton) also hurled a scoreless inning.

For the full box score from Monday's game, click here.

The Rox have now won 13 straight games at Joe Faber Field and improve its home record to 17-2 on the season.

With the win, the Rox move into first place of the Minnesota/Iowa pod. They lead the Waterloo Bucks by 0.5 game in the standings. Their magic number to clinch is three. St. Cloud has three games remaining in the season and the champion will be determined off of winning percentage. The Rox play at Rochester on Tuesday and Wednesday at Mayo Field. They finish the season at home against Willmar on Thursday at 7:05 pm. There will be a post-game fireworks show, presented by Texas Roadhouse.

If you would like more information on tickets for the 2020 season, or more information regarding this press release, please contact the Rox front office at 320-240-9798 or visit stcloudrox.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from August 17, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.