Green Bay Heads to Fondy for Final Road Series

August 17, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Green Bay Booyah News Release





Ashwaubenon, WI - The Green Bay Booyah travel to Herr-Baker field on Monday night as they try to distance themselves from Rockford in the East division.

The Booyah return to the diamond following a 5-1 loss yesterday at Athletic Park. It was the first time all year that Green Bay lost in Wausau, finishing the season 3-1 against the Woodchucks on the road and 5-3 overall. Jack Sauser was charged with the loss, although he went six innings and gave up just one earned run. Green Bay also made one costly error to put Wisconsin ahead 2-1 in the fourth, and the Woodchucks never relinquished the lead after that.

Coming into the final four games of the year, the Booyah hold a half game lead over the Rivets for the final playoff spot in the East division. Green Bay and Rockford will meet for the final two games of the regular season on Wednesday and Thursday, likely to determine who will make the playoffs. Rockford is currently finishing up a four game homestand, as they take on La Crosse for their final two home games of the year.

Tonight, the Booyah take on first place Fond du Lac for the 11th time this season. Green Bay has dropped four games in a row against the Dock Spiders, but Fondy is coming in following a 16-15 loss at Rockford. The Booyah will send Jacob Paulishak to the hill, making his first start during the 2020 season. Paulishak holds a 6.87 earned run average, and a WHIP of 1.85. First pitch from Fond du Lac is set for 6:35pm, as Green Bay tries to improve to 18-25 overall on the year.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from August 17, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.