Dock Spiders Leave Rockford with Two-Game Split

LOVES PARK, IL - The Dock Spiders (29-15) were able to get a win in Rockford for their two-game series but fell to the Rivets (15-24) on Sunday, 16-15 in a four-hour contest.

The Dock Spiders put in a strong effort offensively, recording 17 hits, but the pitching struggled to keep a slumping Rivets ballclub off the board. Entering the game, Rockford had lost their last nine games in a row, which set a new franchise record for consecutive losses. During that stretch, their bats were averaging just below two runs per game.

Marcos Sanchez (Texas Wesleyan University) put in the best offensive performance of the day, going 3-6 at the plate with four RBI, with three of them coming on a three-run bomb in the fifth inning. The home run was Sanchez's first of the year. Aaron Anderson (Liberty University) turned in a 3-5 outing with three RBI and a double on the day, as did Dock Spiders catcher Andrew McKenna (Santa Barbara City College).

Sunday's 16-15 loss was just the third for Fond du Lac in August, with the other two coming at the hands of the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters and Wisconsin Woodchucks.

The Dock Spiders will start a three-game homestand entering the final four games of the regular season, starting with a two-game series against the Green Bay Booyah. Game one is scheduled for tonight, Monday the 17th at 6:35 at Herr-Baker Field at Marian University.

