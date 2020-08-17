Duluth Huskies Sliding into 2021 Season

Duluth, Minn -- The Duluth Huskies Baseball Club would like to invite all Business Owners to start thinking of their 2021 Summer plans, and how it could easily include a night out at Wade Stadium.

It's that time of year to start planning for the future and what better way to celebrate all your accomplishments than a fun night of Huskies baseball, drinks, food, and more at Wade Stadium. Whatever you and your business are celebrating, honoring, or just want a fun night with co-workers Wade Stadium has it all for you.

Not to mention all 2020 Season Tickets and Punch Cards purchased will be honored in the 2021 season due to not having a 2020 season and the Huskies are COVID 19 ready to play some of the best collegiate baseballs to make up for the lost time.

For more information on how to book your employee outing today, please call the Duluth Huskies Front Office at 218-786-9909 or email the Huskies at [email protected] To stay the most up to date on all things Duluth Huskies Baseball follow them on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or on the official Duluth Huskies Website.

