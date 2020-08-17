Bombers Dominate on Both Sides, Sweep Doubleheader against Mac Daddies

The Battle Creek Bombers swept the Kalamazoo Mac Daddies in tonight's doubleheader, winning the first game, 9-3, and 2-0 in the second.

GAME ONE

Joe Tany (Concordia University) started for the Bombers and picked up the win with a strong performance, going three innings, giving up two runs on four hits and two walks. Ryan Szlachic (Kalamazoo Valley Community College) took the loss in his Mac Daddies' debut, giving up nine runs in 4.1 innings on seven hits and five walks.

The Bombers' bats came alive early in the game with a four-run first inning headlined by Matt Hogan's (Vanderbilt University) 2 RBI double.

The Mac Daddies weren't out of it, however, as they battled back by scoring two runs in the third when Connor McGuire (University of California Irvine) hit a long home run to left field. They also added another run in the fourth as Ethan O'Donnell (Northwestern University) scored Parker Murdie (Grand Valley State University) to make it a 4-3 game.

The Bombers got back in the run column in a big way in the fifth by posting a five-spot and extending the lead to six as three runs were walked in by Mac Daddies' pitching.

Tyler Carper (University of Minnesota Morris) closed out the game for Battle Creek with two innings, allowing just one run on three hits in the fourth and fifth innings.

GAME TWO

Two-way player, Pete Theodorellis (Molloy College) started on the hill for Battle Creek, and earned the win with three scoreless innings, giving up only one hit. Parker Sisovski (Kalamazoo College) threw a complete game for the Mac Daddies, but took the loss after giving up two runs on five hits and a walk.

The Bombers scored early once again as Alex Baumann (University of Minnesota Morris) reached on a leadoff single in the first and came all the way around to score, giving Battle Creek a 1-0 lead in the first.

Battle Creek also added a much-needed insurance run in the fifth when Preston Sherman (Concordia University) singled to score Matt Hogan (Vanderbilt University).

Josh Swinehart (Western Michigan University) earned the save with one inning of no-hit ball to end off the game and secure the Bombers' sweep of the doubleheader.

