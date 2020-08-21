Moose Come up Clutch in 3-2 Win

August 21, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Bismarck Bull Moose News Release





The Bismarck Bull Moose won their second game in a row on Friday night, besting the Flickertails in a 3-2 thriller.

Pitching was excellent on both sides with both starters giving their respective teams quality innings. Despite the loss, Morgan Mccloud tossed seven innings and only allowed two runs on four hits and collected six strikeouts. The two runs came in the first inning when Adam Axtell hit an RBI single to bring home Dane Nakatsuka and Quentin Evers to give the Moose an early lead. Following that inning, Mccloud was in a groove, retiring the next seven Bull Moose batters. Mccloud was able to work into the seventh thanks to his fastball that helped him get quick outs. The fastball from Mccloud hit 90mph on the gun a couple times for the Metro-Area Ambulance Fastest Pitch.Â

Unfortunately for Mccloud, the Bull Moose received great pitching from Sawyer Rolland. Rolland went six strong innings and allowed just two runs on four hits. Rolland was reliant on his tough curveball that helped him rack up six strikeouts. Rolland's strong performance was followed by a great outing from Justin Goldstein who tossed three scoreless innings out of the bullpen en route to his second win of the season.

It was the debut for one Bull Moose with centerfielder Enrique Morales playing in his first Northwoods League game. Morales was productive at the plate going 1-4 but made his presence known in the field when he made a diving catch to rob Flickertails left-fielder Lenny Walker of a hit for the Fetzer Electric Play of The Game.

The Bull Moose have now won two in a row while the Larks and Flickertails play in a day-night doubleheader tomorrow. 12:35 first pitch for game one, 7:05 first pitch in game number two. Both games will be seven innings long to cut down on pitcher use.Â

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from August 21, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.