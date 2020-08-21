Rafters Face off against La Crosse Loggers in Playoff Opener

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (35-11) host the La Crosse Loggers (23-25) on Friday night, in a win-or-go-home Wisconsin-Illinois Pod West Division Championship. The Rafters have had the momentum all season long and are winners of eleven of their last twelve games.

The Rafters have the best earned run average in the Wisconsin-Illinois Pod at 2.88 with 489 strikeouts. The Rafters have combined the pitching with a potent offense, averaging 7.2 runs per game and about one home run per game. The Rafters 42 home runs is the most since 2017. If prorated over a normal 72 season, the Rafters would have 65 home runs, best in team history.

In one of the best pitching matchups of the year, the Rafters throw Chris McElvain against the Loggers for the fifth time this season. McElvain has a 0.81 ERA this year, leading Rafters starting pitchers. In 33.1 inning pitched, McElvain has struck out 41 opponents. Over four starts versus the Loggers, McElvain has allowed just one earned run to La Crosse.

The Loggers counter with Cal Poly's Travis Weston. Weston has been in command of his pitches all season long, walking just four batters in 30.1 innings pitched. On the season, Weston has a 3.56 ERA, striking out 38 batters. Against the Rafters on July 16th, Weston allowed two runs over four innings in an 8-7 Loggers win.

The Rafters look for a trip to the Pod Championship tonight versus the Loggers. First pitch is at 6:35pm and coverage starts at 6:20pm on your home of the Rafters, AM 1320 WFHR. TV coverage begins at 6:30pm on the Northwoods League Baseball Network.

