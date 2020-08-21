The NWL Playoffs Start Tonight

LA CROSSE, Wis. - After completing the 48-game Northwoods League regular season, the La Crosse Loggers will head to Wisconsin Rapids for a one-game division playoff to determine who will play for the Wisconsin-Illinois Pod Championship on Saturday. The Loggers (23-25) will face off against the Rafters (35-11) tonight with a 6:35 pm first pitch at Witter Field.

On the other side of the Wisconsin-Illinois Pod, the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders (31-17) will play host to the Green Bay Booyah (18-28) at Herr-Baker Field in Fond du Lac at 6:35 pm.

There are three possible scenarios for the La Crosse Loggers based on the results of Friday night's contests:

LOGGERS WIN and Green Bay wins: LOGGERS HOST NWL POD CHAMPIONSHIP ON SATURDAY AT 6:05 pm

LOGGERS WIN and Fond du Lac wins: Loggers would travel to Fond du Lac for Saturday's championship

Rafters win, and the Loggers season comes to an end

IF SCENARIO ONE HAPPENS, HERE'S HOW PLAYOFF TICKETS WILL WORK

Vouchers and ticket packages cannot be used for the playoff game, and playoff tickets are not a part of season ticket packages.

Season ticket holders may purchase their reserved seats for $12 each.

General admission tickets will sell for $12 each; Right Field Party Deck tickets will be $25.

Tickets will be available to purchase at www.lacrosseloggers.com, or by calling the Loggers ticket office at (608) 796-9553 starting at 8am on Saturday morning.

