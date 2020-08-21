Rox Finish Season with 27-13 Record

August 21, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - St. Cloud Rox News Release







Jack Walker of the St. Cloud Rox trying to turn two

(St. Cloud Rox) Jack Walker of the St. Cloud Rox trying to turn two(St. Cloud Rox)

St. Cloud, MN - St. Cloud (27-13) dropped its final game of the season to Willmar 9-3 on Thursday, but finished as winners of 18 of its last 22 games.

After falling behind 1-0 in the top of the first inning, St. Cloud quickly responded. Andrew Pintar (BYU) smashed an inside-the-park home run to center field to tie the game. Willmar's outfielder Hunter Ranweiler dove for the ball, but it rolled under him and landed on the warning track, allowing Pintar to score.

Trailing 8-1 in the seventh inning, the Rox were able to score two runs. Jack Winkler (San Francisco) and Collin Montez (Washington State) led off with consecutive singles. Kodie Kolden (Washington State) then ripped a single to right field and scored a run. Ben Norman (Iowa) later flew out to center field, but Montez was able to tag up and score.

Pintar and Winkler both finished the game with two hits. Kolden went 3-4 at the plate.

Luke Albright (Kent State) started the game and pitched 3.1 innings, striking out five batters. Trevor Koenig (St. Cloud State) followed him out of the bullpen, giving up one hit. 2020 Rox Team MVP Blake Stelzer (Concordia-St. Paul) tossed two innings and struck out two batters. Josh Gainer (LIU-Brooklyn) finished the game, hurling the final two innings.

The Rox finish the 2020 season with a second place finish in the Minnesota/Iowa pod. They went 17-3 at Joe Faber Field.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from August 21, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.