Kingfish Defeat Bobbers 18-0 in Record Setting Night

KENOSHA, Wis. - The Kenosha Kingfish (16-9) blew out the K-Town Bobbers (9-16) with a 18-0 win on Friday night at Simmons Field.

Aided by three Bobbers errors in the 1st inning, the Kingfish opened the game by setting the team record for runs in an inning to take a 16-0 lead. Marc Filia (UC-San Diego) put the Kingfish up 6-0 on a grand slam. Kenosha went up 9-0 on a two RBI single by Joe Vyskocil (UW-Milwaukee). With a two RBI double, Matt Korman (UW-Whitewater) extended the Kingfish lead to 12-0. Drew Dyer (Carthage College) drew a bases loaded walk to put Kenosha up 13-0 and set the team record for runs in an inning. Dyer scored the final run of the frame on another bases loaded walk drawn by Bryant Bagshaw (Dominican University).

In the 3rd inning, Vyskocil added to Kenosha's lead with an RBI single to put the Kingfish up 17-0 and gave Kenosha an 18-0 lead in the 5th inning on his fourth RBI of the night.

Kyle Jablonski (MSOE) started for the Bobbers and took the loss as he was unable to make it out of the 1st inning. Jablonski finished the game allowing nine runs, six earned, on five hits and one walk in 0.2 innings pitched.

Kingfish starting pitcher Brock Weirather (Grinnell College) got the win pitching 6.0 shutout innings with three strikeouts while allowing four hits.

The 2020 Kenosha Series concludes at Simmons Field on Saturday with the Kingfish hosting the Bobbers at 6:05 PM CT.

The final game of the 2020 Kenosha Series can be streamed for free on the Kenosha Kingfish Radio Network Facebook Page. The webcast production is available through the Northwoods League Baseball Network.

