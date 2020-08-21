Kym Lifts Spitters to Victory

TRAVERSE CITY, MI - In a defensive showdown, the Traverse City Pit Spitters rallied to walk it off against the Great Lakes Resorters 2-1 in front of 500 strong Friday night at Turtle Creek Stadium.

Both pitching staffs were outstanding as Spitters arms, Mike Hohlfeld and Zach Haefer, both combined to allow just one run on nine strikeouts while Resorters starting pitcher, James Rogers, came just one out shy of matching the Resorters season-high in innings pitched (6.2) before allowing the game-winning run to cross in the losing effort.

Great Lakes got men on second and third base in the top-half of the third but were unable to score any runs as Mike Hohlfeld struck out Noah Marcoux to end the inning - one of eight punch outs on the night - keeping us deadlocked at 0-0. In the bottom-half, Gaetano Vallone pounded an RBI-double into the gap to forge Traverse City out in front 1-0 before the Resorters responded with a lone tally in the fifth as Logan Matson and Champ Davison properly executed a double steal - plating Matson and tying the ballgame at 1-1. In the top of the seventh frame, Logan Matson reached base on his second base hit - his only multi-hit game this summer - but Great Lakes was unable to capitalize as Spitters left fielder, Brennan Chisholm, scorched a double into the gap before Hope College product, Brant Kym, plated him on a towering RBI - sending Traverse City on to their fourth walk-off victory this summer, 2-1.

Traverse City reliever, Zach Haefer (1-0), tossed three innings while allowing only one (unearned) run in his first victory on the campaign. James Rogers (1-4) lasted 6.1 frames while allowing just five hits on five strikeouts in his fourth loss this summer. The Spitters improve to 27-4 while the Resorters fall to 4-27.

