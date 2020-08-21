MoonDogs Finish Season on Losing Streak After Facing Bucks Thursday

Waterloo, Iowa - The Mankato MoonDogs (17-25) dropped their fifth straight game, 15-6, to close out the 2020 campaign at Riverfront Stadium against the Waterloo Bucks (28-13), Thursday.

The Bucks mustered five multi-run innings en route to the win that clinched them a Northwoods League Regional Championship. After the MoonDogs scored first in the opening frame, the Bucks took over with four and then seven unanswered runs for the win.

The scoring started withÂ Drew StahlÂ launching a two-run home run to left to scoreÂ Patrick Timmer. It made it a 2-0 advantage for the MoonDogs after the first inning.

Jake HillmerÂ legged out a bases-loaded fielder's choice so the Bucks could get on the board whenÂ Nathan BandyÂ crossed the plate to cut the deficit in half in the second. A wild pitch in the next at bat tied the game before the Bucks took the lead on a free pass. The four-run frame rounded out with the Bucks scoring beating out a putout that resulted in a third out in the inning. The Bucks held a 4-2 lead after the second inning.

The MoonDogs cut the deficit in half, 4-3, in the third whenÂ Patrick TimmerÂ scored on a wild pitch.

In the fifth,Â Ryan GuardinoÂ doubled off the wall in center and scoredÂ Jalen SmithÂ from second for an insurance run.Â Charley HesseÂ made it 6-3 with an RBI single that scored Guardino. The lead moved to 7-3Â when the Bucks scored again on a wild pitch.

The sixth inning saw Waterloo pull away with four more runs on six hits.

The MoonDogs finished their night of batting scoring three in the seventh to make it an 11-6 ballgame.Â Michael CurialleÂ brought in the first pair with his fourth home run of the season and third in two nights. In the next at bat, Stahl got around on another pitch for his second home run of the evening and the season. The lead belonged to Waterloo, 15-6, going to the eighth after Waterloo answered with four more runs in the bottom half of the seventh.

The Bucks went on to score two more times in the eighth and comfortably cruised to a 17-6 win.

Waterloo outhit the visiting MoonDogs, 20-8, and finished the night with no errors to Mankato's four.

Bucks' starterÂ Duncan Davitt (3-1)Â got Thursday's win. Davitt pitched five frames of three-run baseball while allowing five hits. He walked one and struck out two.

The loss went toÂ Christian Johnson (1-3)Â again in his second start of the week after pitching in Wednesday's affair at Willmar. Johnson pitched 4.1 innings, surrendered five hits, seven runs (two earned), walked four and struck out five.

Following a five-game losing streak, Mankato finishes the 2020 Northwoods League season behind a 17-25 record.

