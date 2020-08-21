Loggers Advance to WI/IL Pod Championship with 1-0 Win against Rafters

August 21, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - La Crosse Loggers News Release





WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. - Ronnie Sweeny hit a solo home run in the top of the ninth inning to provide the only run of the game as the La Crosse Loggers topped the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters 1-0 in the WI/IL Pod division championship at Witter Field on Friday night.

The Loggers will head to Herr-Baker Field to face the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders for the WI/IL Pod Championship on Saturday night. Ticket information can be attained by calling the Dock Spiders ticket office at (920) 907-9833.

Sweeny (University of Minnesota) hit his home run to back the outstanding pitching performances by Travis Weston (Boise State), Erik Demchuk (Antelope Valley) and Al Pesto (Southeastern).

Weston struck out five and scattered seven hits in his six shutout innings. Demchuk and Pesto combined to allow no hits over their three innings of work.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from August 21, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.