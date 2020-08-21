Woodchucks Sweep Loggers, End Season Strong

LA CROSSE, WI - The Woodchucks won their second series of the season on Thursday, beating La Crosse in the regular season finale. In another one-run game, the Chucks won 7-6.

Wisconsin started the scoring in the first inning. Tom Josten had a run-scoring single, which brought home Adrian Mella. A single from Jeissy De La Cruz then scored Josten, and it was 2-0 Chucks. Mella, Josten and Nick Romano each had an RBI during a three-run fourth inning. Pablo Ruiz and De La Cruz brought home two runs in the seventh, which sealed it for the Chucks.

Nick Marshall lasted four innings in his start. He got a no-decision. He was followed by Nate Madej, who collected the win. JD Shultz received the save.

Top Performers

Adrian Mella was 2-2 with two walks and an RBI.

Tom Josten was 2-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored.

