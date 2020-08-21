Green Bay Heads to Fond du Lac for First Playoff Game Since 2015

Ashwaubenon, WI - With the 2020 regular season in the books the Green Bay Booyah travel to Fond du Lac tonight for their first playoff game in five years. The winner of the one-game Wisconsin-Illinois pod playoff game will punch their ticket to the East-West Pod Championship Game on Saturday against the winner of the La Crosse and Wisconsin Rapids contest.

After dropping their final regular season game against the Rivets last night, the Booyah will turn to 6-foot-8 left-hander Jack Mahoney (UW-Milwaukee) to keep the Dock Spiders at bay. During the regular season, Mahoney pitched to the tune of a 1-3 record and 4.02 ERA in nine games for the Booyah. Spanning 31.1 innings, he struck out 27 batters while allowing 29 hits. The Appleton native became the first Green Bay pitcher to throw a no-hitter a season ago, and he will look to recapture the magic tonight at Herr Baker Field.

First pitch from Fond du Lac is scheduled for 6:35pm. The game will be broadcast live on WOCO Radio as well as the Northwoods League webcast.

