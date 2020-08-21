Wesselmann Fans 14 in 5-3 Win

The Bismarck Bull Moose received another phenomenal start from Jacob Wesselmann in a 5-3 win presented by MDU Resources Group on Thursday.Â

The Bull Moose starter went seven strong innings allowing just two earned runs. Wesselmann was able to keep batters off-balance all night with the help of his great curveball. In order to set up his put-away pitch, Wesselmann had to use his lively fastball that consistently hit 89 on the gun for the Metro-Area Ambulance Fastest Pitch. The combination of curveball and fastball helped Wesselmann record fourteen strikeouts - the most any pitcher in Bismarck has gotten in a single game all season.

Wesselmann's start carried him to his first win of the season. His ERA currently sits at 1.29, and has recorded the most strikeouts (25) among any of the newcomers who recently arrived in the Bismarck pod.

The Larks threatened to tie the game in the ninth inning with two outs but would wind up falling short. One of the outs recorded was a terrific catch by Bull Moose right fielder Dane Nakatsuka who charged in making a sliding catch robbing Larks third baseman Dakota Finely of a hit for the Fetzer Electric Play of The Game. The game would soon end with the tying run for the Larks stranded on first base.

The Bull Moose are back at it again tomorrow night against the Flickertails. Sawyer Rolland makes his first start for the Bull Moose, while Morgan McCloud gets the ball for the Flickertails for a 7:05 first pitch.

