Sawyer "Flashes" in Flickertails in 5-4 Win

August 28, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Bismarck Bull Moose News Release





The Bull Moose defeated the Flickertails 5-4 on Friday night, in the final Fetzer Electric Fireworks night of the season.Â

Sawyer Rolland had a strong start for the Bull Moose in his second start. The righty went five innings and allowed three runs on three hits. Rolland was, once again, reliant on his strong curveball that kept the Flickertails offense off-balance.

Not only was the Bull Moose starter good, Garrett Moltzan had another strong performance despite the loss. Moltzan went five innings and surrendered four earned runs on six hits. Following Moltzan's start, Blake Thiesse came into the game and tossed four innings. Thiesse recorded five strikeouts and was feeling his fastball. At times, Thiesse's fastball would hit 86 on the gun for the Metro-Area Ambulance Fastest Pitch. Both the Bull Moose and Flickertails only needed to use two pitchers each.Â

Things got close in the ninth when the Flickertails had a couple baserunners reach. After a leadoff single by shortstop Seth Lucero, Flickertails catcher Tyler Keith would hit a soft grounder near the shortstop position. Third baseman Enrique Morales would charge to his left, spin and throw out Keith at first for the Fetzer Electric Play of The Game. The Bull Moose defense was stelar all night, making no errors behind their pitchers.

The Flickertails have Saturday off, while the Bull Moose battle the Larks for a day-night doubleheader. First pitch for game number is at 12:35 while game number two begins at 7:05. Both of the games will be seven-innings to preserve pitching for both teams.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from August 28, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.