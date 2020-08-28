Green Bay Booyah to Host Wine Dinner September 17th

August 28, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Green Bay Booyah News Release





Ashwaubenon, WI - The Green Bay Booyah have teamed up with Captain's Walk and Von Stiehl Wineries to bring you a unique night at Capital Credit Union Park.

Join us on Thursday, September 17th for an upscale wine dinner in the VerHalen Club at Capital Credit Union Park. This great night out will feature a four course dinner, with each course being paired with a wine from either Captain's Walk or Von Stiehl Wineries. Start the night off with a house salad, followed by an appetizer course featuring deep fried booyah. The main course options will be your choice of either smoked brisket tacos or smoked chicken quarters. Dessert will feature an elevated take on a ballpark favorite, funnel cake a la mode. Each course will be paired with a wine from the experts at Captain's Walk and Von Stiehl Wineries.

Tables for the wine dinner are available now and will be socially distanced within the VerHalen Club space. To meet distancing standards, we are only able to offer 10 tables of four guests. Each table must be purchased as a group of four to make sure that we keep groups together. Individual tickets are not available at this time.

To purchase a table please visit the following link and enter a 1 in the quantity box to purchase a table of four: https://green-bay-booyah.nwltickets.com/Tickets/SelectPromoSeats?UserPromoCode=winenight

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from August 28, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.