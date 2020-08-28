Box Seats for Playoffs on Sale Now for Pit Spitters / Resorters Playoff Games

Box Seats for Playoffs On Sale Now for

Pit Spitters / Resorters Playoff Games

TRAVERSE CITY, MI - Box seat tickets for the playoffs, presented by Milk Means More, are now on sale!

Box seats are $10 and can be purchased at www.PitSpitters.com, by calling the front office at 231.943.0100 or stopping by the Turtle Creek Stadium Box Office 10:00 am - 6:00 pm Monday - Friday.

On Sept. 3, the Traverse City Pit Spitters and Great Lakes Resorters will have a play-in game to determine the Northern Division representative in the championship game. The championship game will be held on Saturday, Sept. 5 at 4:05pm at Turtle Creek Stadium.

The Southern Pod, which consist of the Battle Creek Bombers, Kalamazoo Growlers and the Kalamazoo Mac Daddies, will hold two days of playoff games on Sept. 3 & Sept. 4 to determine their representative in the championship game.

Here is the schedule for the playoff games at Turtle Creek Stadium:

Northern Pod Play-in Game - Thursday, Sept. 3 @ 7:05pm

Championship Game - Saturday, Sept. 5 @ 4:05pm

Patio tables, outdoor suites and indoor suites went on sale earlier this week and are the same price as the regular season - tables of four are $90, 12-person outdoor suites are $250, and 10-person indoor suites are also $250. These options all come with wait service.

Stadium capacity is limited to just 500 people for each game, so seating is extremely limited.

The regular season ends on Wednesday, Sept. 2 and tickets are still available for most of these games. A 2020 schedule can be found at www.PitSpitters.com.

