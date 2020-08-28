Scannell Shines in Spitters Win

Northwoods League - Traverse City Pit Spitters News Release





TRAVERSE CITY, MI - Despite several run-scoring opportunities, the Traverse City Pit Spitters pitching staff was able to keep the Great Lakes Resorters at bay in a 4-2 victory Friday night at Turtle Creek Stadium.

Great Lakes left a total of eight runners on base - five of whom were in scoring position - as Pit Spitters starter and Grand Valley State University product, Mark Scannell, struck out eight Resorters en route to the win.

Great Lakes took the early lead in the first inning as Ryan Rifenberg and Aaron Hurd tallied back-to-back RBIs to jump out in front 2-0. In the third inning, Jack Shaffer and Tommy Troy reached base via the walk before Chris Faust plated both of them on a two-RBI double - before crossing the plate himself on a single from Cooper Marshall - regaining the 3-2 advantage. After squandering a bases-loaded opportunity in the fourth frame, Great Lakes outfielder, Tj Deherrera, opened the sixth inning with a triple before back-to-back strikeouts and a ground out ended the threat - keeping the score at 3-2 in favor of Traverse City. In the bottom of the sixth, a critical fielding error by Great Lakes shortstop, Crew Cohoes, opened the door for a Gaetano Vallone RBI-double before Spitters closer, Evan Gates, notched his fourth save on the summer (a team-best) by punching out Aaron Hurd with men on the corners - sending Traverse City on to their 31st victory by the final score of 4-2.

In his second win in just three starts, Mark Scannell tossed 5.2 strong frames while only allowing one earned run on three walks. Great Lakes starter, James Rogers (1-5), lasted only 2.1 innings while giving up three earned runs on three strikeouts in his fifth loss this season. The Spitters improve to 31-6 while the Resorters fall to 6-31.

UP NEXT

The Great Lakes Resorters return to Turtle Creek Stadium to host the Traverse City Pit Spitters Saturday night at 7:05PM. Pregame coverage with Nate Wangler begins at 7:00 PM on the Northwoods League Baseball Network. Tickets are available for any Pit Spitters/Resorters contest at pitspitters.com or by calling the front office at (231) - 943 - 0100.

Northwoods League Stories from August 28, 2020

