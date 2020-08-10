Bull Moose Bats Explode in 10-2 Win

BISMARCK - It was the first game in Bismarck for almost all the (7-26) Bismarck Bull Moose players on Monday and they showed out, blowing out the (20-14) Mandan Flickertails, 10-2.

Dane Nakatsuka jumped right into action in his first at-bat, knocking in two runs with a single in the first inning for the Bull Moose. Bismarck would put up a four spot in the third inning - thanks to three hits and one of three Flickertail errors on Tuesday.

In his first start for the Flickertails, Garrett Moltzan struggled on the mound, giving up eight runs (six earned) in four innings of work. His counterpart, Paxton Miller was stellar, striking out 11 Flickertails in six innings of work.

The only belmish on his line was a two run home run from Tyler Keith.. Mandan threatened to make a comebackÂ in the ninth, but a spectacular diving play from BullMoose right fielder Ryan Curran, and the Fetzer Electric Play of the Game, ended the rally.

Justin Goldstein followed up where Miller left off in relief, striking out six in relief for the Bull Moose and collecting the Metro Area Ambulance Fastest Pitch, clocking 91 mph on the radar gun.

The Bull Moose will look to make it two in a row on Tuesday and shut down the North Dakota Pod leading (23-10) Bismarck Larks five game winning streak with a 7:05 p.m. first pitch.

