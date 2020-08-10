Larks to Hold Backpack Giveaway

BISMARCK, ND - The Bismarck Larks, Basin Electric Power Cooperative, Nyhus Tax Services and BNSF Railway are working together to raise school supplies to those in need. They are holding a donation-drive-through at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark on August 14 from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. The first 300 people to donate two school supplies will receive a free Larks backpack.

"In a time as uncertain as this, no child should have to worry about having the school supplies they need to start the school year," said Jeremy Woeste, community & member support at Basin Electric. "Basin Electric is committed to the communities it serves and there is no better way to do that than to provide the next generation with the tools they need for their education. They are truly the future of our cooperatives and our communities."

All donations will benefit Carrie's Kids, a North Dakota non-profit that believes all children and teens are created with a purpose. Carrie's Kids provides a safe environment for potentially at-risk or homeless students to learn and find their purpose.

"Carrie's Kids is grateful for the Larks in helping us gather school supplies," Carrie Grosz of Carrie's Kids said. "We believe children deserve to have everything they need to learn and grow."

Donations will be taken in the parking lot of Bismarck Municipal Ballpark and participants will not be required to leave their cars.

