Stingers Drop Heartbreaker to Rox

(Willmar, M.N.) - In a wild and chaotic game to close out the Stingers' final doubleheader of 2020, it was ultimately the St. Cloud Rox who would come up victorious to close out Sunday.

In a back and forth tussle, the Rox downed the Stingers by a final of 8-5 in 10 innings, earning a sweep and a win of the doubleheader over Willmar.

The Stingers controlled the tempo for much of the game, as they scored three early runs in the fourth inning. In the fourth, Jayson Newman muscled a 2-RBI single up the middle, while Hunter Ranweiler and Brooks Lee each had RBI singles as well to take a 4-2 lead over St. Cloud who had scored two in the top half of the inning.

Brooks Lee's sacrifice fly in the seventh inning extended the lead as the Stingers maintained a lead up until the seventh inning when St. Cloud woke up their bats. The Rox tallied three runs in the inning, scoring two on an infield hit from Jordan Barth as there was tight play at second, ultimately ruling the baserunner safe allowing the pair to score.

Neither side was able to break through in innings eight and nine as the game sat knotted at five each headed for extras. St. Cloud,with first ups, took advantage. They scored three in the top half of the inning, including two on a Willmar error to give them a healthy lead going into the bottom of the tenth.

From there, St. Cloud closer Blake Stelzer slammed the door retiring three straight batters to earn the Rox a win.

Despite the loss, Willmar starter Jacob Webb shined on the mound. He went his season long, six and a third, and also tossed his season high in strikeouts, nine, in the no-decision.

Willmar now welcomes in Waterloo for a two game series with game one beginning Monday night in Willmar at 7:05.

