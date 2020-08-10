Absurd Amount of Errors Weigh Down Dogs in Loss to Rox

Mankato, Minn. -Â Errors riddled the Mankato MoonDogs as the home team tripled the visiting St. Cloud Rox in defensive mishap and dropped the game, 9-3, Monday.

The Rox were off and running in the first inning. They took the game's first lead, 3-0, scoring three unearned runs against the MoonDogs. While getting one hit in the opening frame, the Rox also got help from a pair of errors.

St. Cloud scored another pair in the second. The runs scored on two hits and another pair of MoonDogs errors.

Dylan PhillipsÂ had aÂ base knock in the sixth got the Dogs on the board.Â Michael CurialleÂ scored from second to make it a 5-1 deficit for the Dogs.

After stretching time,Â Danny BorgstromÂ scored from third on an errant pitch to make it 5-2.

Danny Borgstrom had the hot stick, Monday. He went 2-4 with a run scored and an RBI. (Image taken by Mansoor Ahmad)

A four spot in the ninth put all hopes of a comeback to rest for the MoonDogs. The Rox had three hits and got help from another error in the form of Mankato's sixth defensive mishap of the night.

The Rox held on to win by six, 9-3, after the MoonDogs scored once more in the bottom half. Each team finished with their hits synced up to their run total as the MoonDogs dropped the hit battle, 9-3. Mankato finished their messy night in the field with six errors to the Rox two.

Monday's win went to the Rox starter,Â Landen Bourassa (3-0), who threw five frames of shutout, no-hit baseball. The right hander walked three and struck out four MoonDogs hitters.Â Garret DelanoÂ finished the game after coming in to pitch the eighth. He closed it out for his first save of the season. The righty allowed one hit for one run, walked one and struck out a pair.

In his final outing of the 2020 campaign, southpawÂ Shane Barringer (3-1)Â pitched six innings. The MoonDogs veteran gave up six hits and five runs (two earned). He walked two and struck out five.

Shane Barringer made his final appearance as a Mankato MoonDogs in 2020, Monday, at Franklin Rogers Park. (Image taken by Mansoor Ahmad)

Tomorrow marks the final game of the two-day series between the Mankato MoonDogs (14-20) and the St. Cloud Rox (21-11). The two-day series concludes with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch.

