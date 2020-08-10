Rox Roll into First Place of Minnesota/Iowa Pod

August 10, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - St. Cloud Rox News Release







Kodie Kolden of the St. Cloud Rox

Mankato, MN - St. Cloud (21-11) beat Mankato (14-20) in the series opener by a score of 9-3 and moved into sole possession of first place in the Minnesota/Iowa pod.

The Rox claimed an early 3-0 lead in the first inning. Jordan Barth (Augustana) scored the first run of the game on a ground ball to the left side of the infield, scoring Ben Norman (Iowa). Andrew Pintar (BYU) was able to score on an error and Jack Kelly (Minnesota) was scored on a balk.

In the second inning, St. Cloud extended its lead to 5-0. Pintar reached on a fielder's choice, scoring Luke Roskam (Nebraska). The second run of the inning came from Kodie Kolden (Washington State), who scored on a throwing error from the MoonDogs catcher.

Kolden would help deliver insurance runs in the ninth inning. Leading 5-2, he had a three-run single and was able to advance to third base on the play following a throwing error. Norman later smashed an RBI-double to right field and put St. Cloud ahead 9-2.

Landen Bourassa (San Francisco) started the game and pitched five scoreless innings, not allowing a hit. Joey Stock (Wisconsin-Milwaukee) hurled two innings. Garett Delano (Mercer) made his season debut on the mound in the eighth and ninth innings, striking out two batters.

The Rox will look to sweep the MoonDogs on Tuesday at Franklin Rogers Park. First pitch is set for 6:35 pm.

St. Cloud returns home on Wednesday, August 12th against Willmar. The game is scheduled for a 7:05 pm start time at Joe Faber Field.

Images from this story

