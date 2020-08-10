Rafters Announce 4th Annual Craft Beer Festival

August 10, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters News Release





Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - The Rafters are bringing back the Rushing Rapids Craft Beer Festival to Historic Witter Field for the fourth straight year.

The Fall event features craft beer, food, and live music. The event is open to festival-goers over the age of 21. In 2019, the Rafters welcomed 33 breweries with over 140 different drink selections.

A ticket to the beer festival is priced at $40 and includes a five-ounce sampling glass with unlimited craft beer and malt beverage samples. In addition, each ticket will come with a $5 food voucher that can be used at the food trucks that will be parked along the concourse at Witter Field. Designated driver tickets are also available for $15 and include unlimited soda.

Tickets can be purchased at Raftersbaseball.com, by calling 715-424-5400 or by visiting the Rafters ticket office. The Rafters ticket office is open Monday through Friday from 9:00 am to 5:00pm at Witter Field, 521 Lincoln Street in Wisconsin Rapids.

