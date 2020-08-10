BisMarket Block Party August 15

The Bismarck Larks, Rocks & Blocks Landscaping, and BisMarket teamed up on an event that combines the best of both our experiences: local products and BIG TIME fun!

On Saturday, August 15th the Larks and BisMarket will host the BisMarket Block Party presented by Rocks and Blocks Landscaping. Vendors, food trucks, live bands, and FUN will stretch along Sweet Ave. from Washington to Hannifin for the biggest block party in Bismarck!

The event is FREE to enter and will be held from 10am-2pm on Sweet Ave. between Washington and Hannifin. Guests will have the chance to:

Meet, shop, and purchase products from dozens of local produce, arts, and craft vendors from around North Dakota

Purchase unique cuisine from 4 unique North Dakota food trucks

Beer, wine, and mimosa options will be for sale as well as Coke products

Fans can also enjoy an array of local bands and FUN activities for kids. You won't want to miss out on the biggest block party in Bismarck!

Vendors, food trucks, and bands will be announced SOON. Make sure to put this date on your calendar and we'll see you there!

