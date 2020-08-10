2020 Kenosha Series Promotions: August 13 - August 16

August 10, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Kenosha Kingfish News Release





Thursday, August 13: Princess Night

Let's play two! Join the Kingfish at Simmons Field on Thursday for a doubleheader against the K-Town Bobbers. Both games will be seven innings. Game one is set to begin at 4:05 PM CT and game two will start approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Come out to the ballpark with family and friends to experience a magical night of baseball with all of your favorite Disney songs and princess themed activities.

Friday, August 14: Festival Foods $6 Tickets

On Friday, all Stadium Box tickets are $6! Stay tuned to Kingfish social media or kingfishbaseball.com for when the promo code for this special flash sale is activated.

Saturday, August 15: Fireworks by Miller Lite

Join us at Simmons Field for post-game fireworks presented by Miller Lite on Saturday night! The game starts at 6:05 PM CT with gates opening at 5:35 PM CT.

Sunday, August 16: Kids Day

Sunday is Kids Day at Simmons Field. Kids run the bases after the game. Kids 12 and under eat for free!

2020 Kenosha Series tickets and merchandise are still available. For more information please visit kingfishbaseball.com or call 262.653.0900.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from August 10, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.