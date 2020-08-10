Rox Win in Extra-Innings, Sweep Willmar

Willmar, MN - St. Cloud (20-11) scored three runs in the 10th inning and was able to hold off Willmar (18-15) in game two of the doubleheader by a score of 8-5. The Rox have won five consecutive games against the Stingers and 10 of their last 11.

St. Cloud broke the scoreless tie in the third inning. Andrew Pintar (BYU) grounded out to the right side of the infield and scored Cody Kelly (Minnesota) for the first run of the game. Later in the inning, Ben Norman (Iowa) completed a straight steal from third base to home plate to extend the lead to 2-0.

Trailing 5-2 in the seventh inning, the Rox were able to tie the game. Cody Kelly drew a one-out walk and Nate Swarts (Washington State) singled to center field. Norman followed with a walk to load the bases. Pintar ripped a single to left field and scored a run. Jordan Barth (Augustana) later delivered a clutch two-out, two-run single up the middle that tied the game at five.

Barth would put the Rox ahead in the top of the 10th inning. In the first pitch of extra-innings, Barth smacked a single to left field and scored Jack Kelly (Minnesota). Barth was able to score off of a Stingers error later in the inning. Cody Kelly stepped up and drove in Kodie Kolden (Washington State) on a single to right field. It put St. Cloud ahead 8-5.

Brandon White (Washington State) started the game and tossed 2.2 innings. Nate Peterson (Oklahoma State) and Kevin Davis (USC-Upstate) combined to throw the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh innings. Blake Stelzer (Concordia-St. Paul) pitched the final three innings, earning the win. He didn't give up a hit.

The Rox will begin a two-game road series at Franklin Rogers Park against the Mankato MoonDogs (14-19) on Monday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm.

St. Cloud returns home on Wednesday, August 12th against Willmar. The game is scheduled for a 7:05 pm start time at Joe Faber Field.

