Stingers Lose to La Crosse

July 26, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Willmar Stingers News Release





Willmar, Minn. - The Stingers split with the Loggers after tonight's loss 8-4. Timely hitting was not in favor of the Stingers as they left 11 runners on base.

Trevor Divinski (Minn. State-Mankato) made the start on the mound for the Stingers. His outing was cut short due to the 35 pitches per inning limit. He went 2.2 innings giving up six runs off six hits. Divinski walked two batters and struck out three.

Willmar scored right away in the first inning when Riley Johnson (Augustana, SD) scored Baier from second. 1-0 Stingers. The game got away from the Stingers in the third inning. The Loggers scored six runs off six hits. Luke DeGrammont (Concordia-St. Paul) got the Stingers out of the jam. 6-1 Loggers. DeGrammont went on to pitch 4.1 innings in tonight's game. He allowed three hits which scored two runs. DeGrammont walked three batters and struck out three as well.

In the bottom of the third, Riley Johnson had another base knock that scored Baier. 6-2 Loggers. The game was held scoreless for the next three innings as both bullpens were lights out. La Crosse scored their two runs off DeGrammont in the seventh to extend their lead to 8-2. The Stingers answered with a couple runs of their own in their half of the inning. Luke Bowman (St. Cloud State) had a two out, two-run single that scored Riley Johnson and Boissiere. 8-4 Stingers.

Kaden Lancour (Ripon College) pitched the last two scoreless innings. The Stingers were unable to battle back from the four-run deficit. They fall to the Loggers by a final scored of 8-4. The Stingers will head to Bismarck tomorrow for the last time this summer to face the Larks for a two-game series. First pitch 6:06pm CT!

The 2019 Stingers season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group. For more coverage of the Stingers visit the West Central Tribune online at www.wctrib.com.

