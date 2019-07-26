All-American Movie Night at the Ballpark

BISMARCK, ND - The Bismarck Larks have teamed up with American Bank Center and the Bismarck Parks and Recreation District to host the second annual All-American Movie Night at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark on Tuesday, July 30. It is free for the public to enjoy one of America's favorite baseball movies, Rookie of the Year, at the ballpark.

Gates for the event will open at 6:30 p.m. and the evening includes free food, games and a firework show after the movie. The food will run from 6:30-8:30 p.m. and include hot dogs, brats, chips, popcorn and beverages courtesy of American Bank Center. Concessions will also be available for purchase throughout the night.

"Our goal at American Bank Center is to give back to the communities in which we serve," said Rachel Ward, communications specialist at American Bank Center. "We strive to give back and this community event provides an opportunity for families to partake in family fun activities, including free food, games and what's better than coming out and enjoying an evening movie at the ballpark?"

The movie will begin at dusk, approximately 9 p.m. The Larks promotions team will be providing on-field entertainment form 7:30 p.m. until the movie begins. Inflatables in the YMCA Family Fun Zone will also be open from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The firework show will follow the movie.

