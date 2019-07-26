Rafters Late Rally Sinks Mallards for Series Split

July 26, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Madison Mallards News Release





MADISON, Wis. - The Madison Mallards (35-23) and Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (37-21) had another tightly contested game for their series finale. A rally in the ninth inning by the Rafters eventually led to a 6-5 victory to split the series.

The Rafters quickly made their way onto the scoreboard in the top of the first, with a solo home run by Jaylen Guy (Liberty). Guy put the Rafters on top 1-0, with the score remaining in favor of the Rafters through the fifth inning.

In the top of the fifth the Rafters struck again scoring their second run off another solo home run, this one by Davion Downey (Baylor). The Rafters 2-0 lead was cut in half in the bottom of the inning as JT Mabry (Middle Tennessee State) launched a sacrifice fly to center field to score the Mallards first run of the game.

Inning six was silent for both teams, but the Rafters managed to extend their 2-1 lead in the top of the seventh. An error by the Mallards defense let an easy run score for the Rafters to let the team grab their second two run advantage of the night, 3-1.

The Rafters mirrored the Mallards in the bottom of the innings, letting the Mallards score on an error. Drew Benefield (Louisville) came home on the error to cut the Rafters lead by one, 3-2. Madison rattled the Rafters even more, as an error on the short stop brought in another run to tie the game at three.

A two RBI single from Austin Blazevic (Southeastern Missouri) was the game changer in the seventh, giving the Mallards their first lead of the game, 5-3.

Once again the Rafters echoed the Mallards, this time scoring on an RBI single from Downey to make the score 5-4 in the eighth. A lead change for the Rafters lingered as the bases were loaded with two outs for relief pitcher Brian Weissert (Fordham). Weissert managed to escape the inning and strand the bases loaded after punching two consecutive strikeouts.

The Mallards held on to their one run lead going into the ninth, after a failed attempt to steal home by Timo Schau (Southern Wesleyan) to jump ahead.

Just as the night before, the game came down to the wire late in the game.

In the top of the ninth the Rafters rallied to tie the game at five, after another run scored on a Mallards defensive error. Changing the score for the third time, the Rafters regained the lead 6-5 on a sacrifice fly by Edarian Williams (UNLV).

A one run lead by the Rafters gave Madison the opportunity to pull off a come-from-behind win, just as they did in game one of the series. Madison left their lead off runner stranded on base to end the game and take the loss, 6-5.

The loss was awarded to Aidan Tyrell (Notre Dame), after the Rapids took their final lead of the game during his outing.

The win was picked up by Izzy Fuentes (Faulkner). Fuentes stopped the Mallards from taking a lead during his time on the bump.

Top Mallards

- Blazevic hammered a two RBI single that brought the Mallards ahead for the first time during the game in the bottom of the seventh.

- Lowell Schipper (Richmond) was named Impact Player of the Night after a stellar start. He contributed five strikeouts across six innings.

Turning Point

An error by the Mallards in the eighth led to the Rafters tying the game at five.

Up Next

The Mallards will finish their home stand with a competition against the Lakeshore Chinooks (28-29). Tomorrow will mark game one of a two-game series and will serve as Stoddard's Country Grove Market Brat Appreciation Night with Hy-Vee post-game fireworks. First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m., gates will open at 5:05 p.m.Hear every pitch of the 2019 Mallards' season live on The Zone, 96.7 FM and 1670 AM.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 26, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.