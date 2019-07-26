Pitching Staff Dominates in 7-2 Bucks Win
July 26, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Waterloo Bucks News Release
The Waterloo Bucks (28-28, 8-12) did not allow an earned run in a 7-2 win over the Eau Claire Express (31-25, 12-8) on Friday evening.
Down 2-0 in the fourth, Kyler Arenado (1-4, BB, 2 R) led off the frame with a single. Two batters later, Jake Christianson (1-4, HBP, R) was struck by a pitch to move Arenado to second. Back-to-back two-strike, two-out singles by Bryce Wooldridge (1-3, BB, RBI, SB) and Tony Jenkins (1-5, RBI, 2 SB) knotted the game at two.
Patrick Ferguson (0-1, 4 BB, R) drew a leadoff walk in the fifth, then scored on a go-ahead one-out RBI double off of Kevin Blum's (1-4, 2B, 2 RBI, SF) bat, giving Waterloo a 3-2 lead.
Peyton Fuller provided the Bucks with 5.0 stellar innings to earn the win, scattering four hits and two walks while striking out five. The righthander didn't allow a single earned run, recording 9 whiffs on 83 pitches.
Brett Lockwood earned a hold with 2.0 scoreless innings. Jimmy Smiley notched his fourth save of 2019, striking out four across 2.0 frames.
In the ninth, Blum added a run with a sacrifice fly, then Mike Nyisztor (2-5, R, HR, 3 RBI, SB) hammered a three-run home run to left.
The Bucks return home on Saturday at 6:35 p.m. to open a four-game series with the Duluth Huskies.
