MoonDogs Hunt Down Honkers for Game One Win

Mankato, Minn. - The Mankato MoonDogs took game one from the Rochester Honkers at The Frank on Thursday in convincing fashion. The final score went down 11-3 in favor of the Mankato.

It was all MoonDogs from the second inning on as Mankato scored their first run in the night's second frame. Dayton Dooney (Arizona) drove in the RBI with a single to score his college teammate, Tyler Casagrande (Arizona).

Things then escalated quickly for the Honkers with the MoonDogs scoring four more in the fourth. Mikey Perez (UCLA) led off the inning with his 5th home run of the season. From that point on the Dogs didn't look back. They scored three more in the inning with help from a Cuba Bess (Grand Canyon) single that scored two and a wild pitch to round it out at 5-0.

Things got out of hand in the next frame as the MoonDogs finished off an 11-run game total with six runs in the fifth.

The Honkers tried to mount a comeback with a run in the sixth and another pair in the eighth, but ultimately fell to Mankato in an 11-3 final.

The Player of the Game for the Dogs was Perez who went 2-5 with three RBI and a run scored on a solo home run. Another MoonDog, in Dooney, had arguably his best night of the summer. He notched a 3-4 night that saw him drive in one and score two.

Earning his 4th win in his fourth season for the Dogs was the southpaw, Brett Newberg (Austin Peay). Newberg pitched six innings of one-run baseball. He surrendered six hits while striking out five along the way. Jake Moberg (UCLA), the everyday third baseman, put a bow on things in the ninth to get the final three outs in his first relief appearance of the year.

The loss went to Rochester's Marc Bisogno (Fordham University). Bisogno pitched four frames allowing five runs (four earned) on seven hits. He walked one and retired a pair via the strikeout.

Tomorrow the Mankato MoonDogs (27-28) and the Rochester Honkers (28-27) go head to head again at The Frank. Jaxon Passino (Kansas State) will do the pitching, making his first start of the summer. He will deliver the game's first pitch at 7:05 p.m. at Franklin Rogers Park in Mankato, Minn.

