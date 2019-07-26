Growlers Drop Heartbreaker in Extras to Traverse City

Kalamazoo, MI. - In an entertaining back-and-forth affair, the Kalamazoo Growlers (29-26, 13-10) fell just short to the visiting Traverse City Pit Spitters (40-17, 18-3) at Homer Stryker Field Thursday evening. The Growlers have their four-game win streak snapped.

Kalamazoo struck first on a RBI single by Jimmy Sullivan (Virginia) in the opening frame to grab an early 1-0 advantage. Traverse City tallied a pair of runs in the third to take the lead with a RBI single from Hudson Byorick and RBI groundout by Adam Proctor.

The Growlers tied the score at 2-2 in the fifth as Joel Brewer (South Carolina) drilled a sacrifice fly to right field. Traverse City answered with a sacrifice fly of its own in the ensuing frame to regain the lead at 3-2. In the seventh, Kalamazoo evened the score again at 3-3 on the second sacrifice fly by Brewer.

The Pit Spitters broke through in the visiting half of the 10th inning as Christian Faust grounded a RBI single through the right side to put the visitors ahead 4-3. Traverse City relief pitcher Kevin Hahn earned the win, improving to 4-0. Growlers reliever Pete Joseph (Northwood Univ.) took the loss, falling to 2-1.

The Kalamazoo Growlers remain at Homer Stryker Field tomorrow evening for the series finale. First pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m.

