Bombers Offense Sputters in Kenosha

July 26, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Battle Creek Bombers News Release





The Battle Creek Bombers mustered only four hits in a 5-0 loss to the Kenosha Kingfish Thursday night.

For the third consecutive matchup, the Kingfish jumped out to a lead against Battle Creek early on. After splitting a two-game set at C.O. Brown Stadium on Monday and Tuesday, Kenosha brought one run across in the bottom of the first inning as Mike Jarvis hit an RBI groundout to bring leadoff hitter Brendan Hueth home.

Kenosha would add one more run apiece in the second and third innings off of Battle Creek starter Walter Talcott, highlighted by a Jake Cosgrove solo home run in the bottom of the second inning. One more run in the fifth innings chased Talcott from the game and gave the Kingfish a 4-0 lead. Ping-Chun Ho came on for the sixth and allowed one unearned run, pushing the Kenosha lead to five.

Battle Creek mounted their best offensive threat in the top of the sixth inning off of Kenosha starting pitcher Ben Stephens. Josh Sheck led the frame off with a single and advanced to second base on a walk. Kolby Johnson then singled into center field, and Sheck was waved home. Hueth delivered a strong throw from center, though, and Kenosha catcher Luke Stephenson applied a tag to retire Sheck. Trace Peterson then reached and pushed Johnson to third, but the Battle Creek threat fizzled.

Sheck, who was playing second base at the time, came in to pitch the final two innings and worked a scoreless seventh and eighth innings. It was Sheck's first appearance of the season, and escaped jams in both innings to keep the lead at 5-0.

Tanner Fallon picked up the save for Kenosha after working the final three innings, allowing only one batter past the minimum. Battle Creek snapped a streak of nine consecutive games with 11 of more combined runs with the loss, the first game that they dropped at Simmons Field this season.

The Bombers will look to snap their four-game losing streak on Friday night at 7:35 Eastern Time and 6:35 local time.

