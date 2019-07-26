Rafters Look to Bounce Back against Madison

July 26, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters News Release





Madison, Wis. - The first-place Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (13-8) look to maintain their lead in the Great Lakes West Division in game two against the Madison Mallards (10-11) on Friday.

The Rafters played their first extra-inning game of the season on Thursday, dropping game one against the Mallards 5-4 in 10 innings. Jake Dunham and Osvaldo Tovalin both had home runs for Wisconsin Rapids.

Cal Djuraskovic is projected to start for Wisconsin Rapids. The lefty has a perfect 3-0 record and a 4.50 ERA in nine appearances and two starts this summer. Madison will start all-star pitcher Lowell Schipper, who is 4-2 with a 2.12 ERA.

The Rafters now have a one-game lead on the Lakeshore Chinooks for first place in the division with just 15 games remaining in the regular season. The Rafters and Chinooks will face off four more times this season.

When the Rafters return to Historic Witter Field Saturday, they will face the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders and host a postgame fireworks show presented by McCain Foods. It will be game one of a two-game set with Fond du Lac.

Want to attend a Rafters game this season? Single-game tickets are on sale now. For more information on all Rafters ticket offerings visit Raftersbaseball.com, call the Rafthouse at 715-424-5400, or come visit us over at historic Witter Field. The Rafters ticket office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday through Friday at Witter Field, 521 Lincoln Street in Wisconsin Rapids.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 26, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.