Mallards Square up against Rafters for Series Finale

MADISON, Wis.- Last night the Madison Mallards (35-22) played their final game in Cheese Curd jerseys, going out with a thrilling walk-off in the tenth to claim the victory over the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters in game one (36-21), 5-4. This is the third consecutive week the team has earned a walk-off triumph to notch another win to their record.

All night the game went back and forth as the lead changed four times and the score was tied twice. In the bottom of the tenth, Ben Anderson (Georgia) stepped up to the plate and became the hero for Madison after hitting the sacrifice fly that scored the winning run.

This evening, the Mallards and Rafters are squaring up for game two. The game marks the last time the Rafters will play at the Duck Pond for the regular season. The teams only have one series left at Witter Field before the postseason begins.

Lowell Schipper (Richmond) is making his tenth start of the summer for Madison. Schipper has pitched through 46.2 innings, accumulating 46 strikeouts and allowing only 23 walks. He holds a 4-2 record and a 2.12 ERA. Schippers impressive 46 strikeouts ranks first among the Mallards pitching staff.

Tonight's game will serve as Valpak Night with Havens Petting Farm, Wisconsin Lottery Night, and SSM Health first aid kit giveaway. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m., gates will open at 5:35 p.m. Hear every pitch of the 2019 Mallards' season live on The Zone, 96.7 FM and 1670 AM.

