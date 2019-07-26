Woodchucks Sweep Final Series against Fond du Lac

WAUSAU, WI - The Wisconsin Woodchucks and Fond du Lac Dock Spiders met for the final time of the 2019 regular season. After a victory last night, the Woodchucks were unable to remain victorious tonight. After allowing five runs in the ninth inning, the Woodchucks lost by a final score of 7-6.

Fond du Lac scored first in the second inning. Their one run was allowed by Woodchucks starting pitcher Nolan Lebamoff. He went four innings and allowed seven hits. Lebamoff walked one and struck out three.

The Woodchucks scored in the fourth inning. Adam Frank and TJ Reeves hit back-to-back home runs. That was Frank's eighth of the season and Reeves' sixth. Frank is now tied for the team lead with Byron Murray.

The Woodchucks held onto their 2-1 lead until the eighth inning when Michael Novak threw a wild pitch that allowed a Fond du Lac runner to score from third. This tied the game at 2-2.

The Woodchucks reclaimed the lead in the bottom of the eighth inning. Adam Frank singled and later advanced to third before TJ Reeves walked to first. Reeves then stole second and forced a poor throw from Fond du Lac's catcher. This allowed Frank to score from third.

The Woodchucks then increased their 3-2 lead by three runs. Cam Swanger hit a three-run home run to give the Woodchucks a 6-2 lead.

Tom Ambrosino entered in the ninth in an attempt to close out the game and secure a Woodchucks victory. Instead, he allowed Fond du Lac to score five runs and eventually win the game after the Woodchucks were unable to score in the bottom of the ninth.

Top Performers

Adam Frank continued to do Adam Frank things by going 3-4 with two runs and one RBI. He hit his eighth home run of the season and is now tied for the team lead.

Cam Swanger hit a three-run home run in the eighth inning to give the Woodchucks a 6-2 lead.

Next Up

The Wisconsin Woodchucks will begin a two-game series against the Green Bay Booyah. The Woodchucks will travel to Green Bay to face the Booyah tomorrow on Saturday, July 27th at 6:05 PM. The Woodchucks will then return home on Sunday, July 28th to host Green Bay. There will be Princesses at the Park and a Pre-Game Workout presented by LIFT! For tickets, call us at 715.845.5055, stop by our front office, or visit woodchucks.com.

