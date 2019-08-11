Stingers Fall to Duluth

August 11, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Willmar Stingers News Release





Willmar, Minn. - The Stingers fall to the Huskies in the final game of the regular season 8-5. The Huskies season is complete, but Willmar will look on to the playoffs.

Luke DeGrammont (Concordia-St. Paul) made the start on the mound for Willmar. He went 5.2 innings, gave up one walk, and struck out four. The game was held scoreless for the first three innings. The Huskies scored first in the fourth via a solo home run. Back-to-back doubles tied the ballgame for the Stingers in their half of the inning. It was James Gamble (UNLV) that drove in Brandon Bohning (Northridge) to tie the game at 1-1.

The boys from Augustana University put the Stingers ahead in the fifth. Riley Johnson scored Sam Baier from third on a sacrifice fly out to right field. 2-1 Stingers. The Huskies reclaimed the lead in the sixth inning. Two runs scored on three hits to push the game to 3-2 Huskies. Justin King (Alabama) made his debut on the mound tonight for Willmar. The Huskies extended the lead in the seventh. Two runs scored off three hits for Duluth. 5-2 Huskies.

Casey Dykstra (Azusa Pacific) got things going to Willmar in the seventh inning. His RBI single scored Brennan McKenzie (Pomona). Riley Johnson scored on the next at-bat due to a Huskies error. 5-4 Huskies. Kade Lancour (Ripon College) pitched the last 2.2 innings for Willmar. Duluth ran away with the game in the eighth when they scored three runs off one hit. 8-4 Huskies.

The Stingers showed some life in the ninth inning. Branden Boissiere (Arizona) drove in Brandon Bohning with an RBI double. That would be the only run for Willmar in the ninth. The Stingers lose to the Huskies in the final game of the Northwoods League regular season 8-5. The Stingers will head to St. Cloud tomorrow to play the Rox in the first round of playoffs. First pitch 7:05pm CT!

The 2019 Stingers season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group. For more coverage of the Stingers visit the West Central Tribune online at www.wctrib.com.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from August 11, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.