Ferguson Plays All Nine, Bucks Fall 11-7 in Finale

August 11, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Waterloo Bucks News Release





Waterloo Bucks (34-35, 14-20) All-Star Patrick Ferguson played all nine positions during a 11-7 loss to the Eau Claire Express (40-30, 21-13) on Sunday's regular season finale.

Ferguson did not commit an error at any of his nine appearabces, and tossed a five pitch one-two-three eighth inning.

Mike Nyisztor (2-3, BB, 3 R, 2B, 2 RBI), Dylan Phillips (2-3, R, 2B, 3 RBI, SF) and Kevin Blum (2-5, 2B, 2 RBI) each produced multiple-hit games.

The Bucks and the Express begin the Great Plains-East Subdivisional Series on Monday evening at 6:35 p.m. in Waterloo.

