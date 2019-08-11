And Now We Wait

FOND DU LAC, WI - The Fond du Lac Dock Spiders finish their regular season off with a nine game win streak after defeating the Madison Mallards 8-4. They await the Lakeshore Chinooks and Wisconsin Rapids Rafters game later tonight.

Unlike last night, the Mallards would strike for a run first against the Dock Spiders. The Dock Spiders wouldn't stay quiet for long, as Brad Hudson (Southern Illinois) would clear the bases with a three run triple to give the Dock Spiders a 3-1 lead.

In the third the Mallards would answer back with two more runs to tie it up at three. Duncan Hunter (Jacksonville) would come in a pinch-hit situation and deliver a two run single to give the Dock Spiders a 5-3 lead.

They would allow another run to the Mallards and after that, they wouldn't allow another run to come across.

A couple more runs would come across for the Dock Spiders in the sixth to make it 7-3. Ryan Sepede (BYU) would come up with an RBI single in the seventh to make it 8-4.

Ryan Bader (Northwestern) and Max Cioffi (Mississippi) would close out the final three innings and shut down the Mallards. As of right now the Dock Spiders are sitting and waiting for the Chinooks and Rafters to decide their fate.

If the Rafters win, then the Dock Spiders season will end and it has been an amazing season, thanks to all of you fans out there. Should the Rafters lose, then the Dock Spiders will take on the Mallards tomorrow night for the first round of the playoffs.

Thank you fans for cheering on the Dock Spiders all season and sticking with them through the highs and the lows. No matter what happens the Dock Spiders end their season 36-35 and on a nine game win streak.

They turned it around from being the worst team to one of the best.

Thank you!

