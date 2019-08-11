Mallards Close out Regular Season against Dock Spiders

August 11, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Madison Mallards News Release





MADISON, Wis.- The Madison Mallards (42-29) dropped their last regular season home game to the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders (35-35) 13-5. Madison picked up their 29th loss of the summer after the Dock Spiders crawled over the Mallards with their dominant offense and strong arms on the mound.

Today, the Mallards are on the road to Herr Baker field for both the series and regular season finale.

Madison has the chance to split the series with the Dock Spiders, as the Dock Spiders are fighting for a spot in the postseason. If the Dock Spiders walk away with a victory and the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (45-26) with a loss, Fond du Lacs' season will continue.

On the mound for the Mallards is RHP Daniel Bagwell (Queens University of Charlotte). Bagwell is making his third start of the summer. He has pitched through eight innings, earning three strikeouts and allowing two walks. Bagwell holds a 1-0 record and a 3.37 ERA. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m.

The Mallards' season will continue after today's game, as Madison clinched a playoff spot earlier this summer after winning the first half of the season. An opponent and the team who earns home-field advantage is still to be determined. Hear every pitch of the 2019 Mallards' season live on The Zone, 96.7 FM and 1670 AM.

