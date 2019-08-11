Tucker Completes Feat as Bombers Drop Final Game

Seth Tucker played all nine positions in only eight innings as the Battle Creek Bombers lost to the Kenosha Kingfish 4-2 on Sunday afternoon in the final game of the season.

Starting at the catcher position, Tucker moved throughout the infield and outfield before ending the day on the pitcher's mound. The Hendrix College right-hander became the first Battle Creek player to accomplish the feat this season. Two Traverse City Pit Spitters completed the accomplishment on July 2.

Kenosha got out to a quick start on Sunday, once agains scoring in the first inning. A passed ball allowed Brendan Hueth to score before Connor Mang delivered a two-run home run to left field. The inning, which saw eight Kingfish come to the plate, gave Kenosha a 3-0 lead.

The Kingfish manufactured one more run in the bottom of the fourth inning on a sacrifice fly off of Battle Creek starter Walter Talcott. Talcott settled down well after the rocky first inning, going 7.2 innings and allowing four earned runs on seven hits. The outing was the longest of the season for the right-handed pitcher from Earlham College.

Battle Creek got back into the game in the sixth inning as a throwing error from third baseman Ethan Owens scored Tucker for the Bombers' first run of the game. Caleb Balgaard added a solo home run in the eighth to bring Battle Creek closer.

The Bombers threatened again in the ninth when Kolby Johnson led off the inning with a double. Kenosha reliever Christian Thrasher dominated from there, though, retiring the next three Bombers in order to end the game and the season.

Battle Creek finished the regular season at 23-49, at the bottom of the Great Lakes East. Four players were recognized by the Northwoods League over the course of the season. Josh Sears was sent to the All-Star Game, and John Malcom, Beaux Bonvillain, and Caleb Balgaard participated in the Major Leagues Dream Showcase. With the loss, Battle Creek has lost the last game of the season for the fourth consecutive season.

