Playoff Spot at Stake in Final Day of Regular Season

Mequon, Wis. - With a playoff spot on the line, the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (22-13) enter the final day of the regular season and face the Lakeshore Chinooks (16-19) Sunday.

Wisconsin Rapids can secure a playoff spot either with a win or with a loss by Fond du Lac. The Rafters have a half-game lead on the Dock Spiders, who face Madison today. If the team can secure a playoff spot, they will play at Historic Witter Field on Monday.

Wisconsin Rapids now holds a 6-5 advantage in the season series after notching an emphatic 14-2 victory on Saturday. Anthony Galason made history as the first Rafter to ever hit for the cycle and the Wisconsin Rapids offense racked up 19 hits.

Zack Hunsicker is projected to start for Wisconsin Rapids. His 3-1 record and 4.34 ERA earned him a spot in the Major League Dreams Showcase on Tuesday. He will face off against Lakeshore's Bailey Vuylsteke who is making his third start. The lefty has a 2-0 record and a 3.72 ERA to go along with two saves.

As the Rafters gear up for a late-season run, you can experience the postseason action firsthand.

