St. Cloud Rox 2019 Playoff Picture
August 11, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - St. Cloud Rox News Release
St. Cloud, MN- For the fourth time in the last five seasons the St. Cloud Rox (43-28) are heading to the Northwoods League Playoffs. St. Cloud clinched the second half title Saturday which gives them a playoff berth. St. Cloud will start the playoffs by playing the Willmar Stingers on Monday, August 12th at the Rock Pile (Joe Faber Field) with a 7:05 p.m. CT first pitch.
The first round of playoffs will be a best of three game series with the following schedule:
Game 1: Monday August 12 Willmar at St. Cloud at 7:05pm
Game 2: Tuesday, August 13 St. Cloud at Willmar at 7:05pm
Game 3: Wednesday, August 14 Willmar at St. Cloud at 7:05pm (if necessary)
Playoff bracket can be found here: https://northwoodsleague.com/events/playoff-format/
Playoff tickets can be purchased 24 hours a day at www.stcloudrox.com, by calling 240-9798 or by visiting the Rox ticket office located at the Municipal Athletic Complex.
