Rafters Win Second Half, Head to Playoffs

August 11, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters News Release





Mequon, Wis. - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (23-13) topped the Lakeshore Chinooks (16-20) 7-6 to win the second-half Great Lakes West Division Championship and clinch a spot in the Northwoods League Playoffs.

Trailing 1-0 in the second inning, Roman Trujillo and Aidan Huggins drove in runs to put the Rafters on top 2-1. Lakeshore answered with a pair in the bottom of the third, but the Rafters came storming back one inning later.

Wisconsin Rapids posted four runs in the fourth inning to take the lead for good. Noah Thigpen doubled to tie the game and Trujillo and Richie Schiekofer each tallied an RBI single. Anthony Galason capped off the inning with an RBI double to make it 6-3 Rafters.

Huggins scored on a wild pitch in the sixth to add to the Rafters lead and the Chinooks rallied to make it a one-run game heading to the ninth, but Brayden Bonner closed out the game and sealed the big Rafters win.

Izzy Fuentes gets the win with 3.1 innings of relief work, striking out four batters. Brayden Bonner fanned four in 1.2 shutout innings of work out of the bullpen to earn the save. Lakeshore's Bailey Vuylsteke is credited with the loss.

The Rafters will take on the Madison Mallards at Historic Witter Field at 7:05 p.m. tomorrow for game one of a best-of-three playoff series. Single-game playoff tickets along with a $14 ticket special that includes a bleacher ticket and 32-oz. beer.

As the Rafters gear up for a late-season run, you can experience the postseason action firsthand. For more information on playoff ticket offerings visit Raftersbaseball.com, call the Rafthouse at 715-424-5400, or visit historic Witter Field. The Rafters ticket office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday through Friday at Witter Field, 521 Lincoln Street in Wisconsin Rapids.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from August 11, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.